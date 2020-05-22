Amenities

4002 Blackpool Road Available 07/06/19 Huge Split Level in Convenient Aspen Hill! - Welcome home to your sprawling split level located in sought after Aspen Hill! Enter into the main level where you'll see your comfortable living room with refinished hardwood floors, dining area with sliding glass doors to the outside back patio and spacious kitchen with new floors and counter-tops. Head on down the hall to your 2 well sized bedrooms, and freshly updated full hallway bathroom. Take a few steps upstairs to your master suite with its own updated bathroom.



Let's go downstairs to see a nice, big family room. Don't worry about going back upstairs when nature calls. The lower level features a half bath. You will have plenty of storage in the huge basement so your possessions are conveniently close by but nicely stowed out of sight.



The patio is perfect for sipping a cup of delicious coffee while listening to birds gently chirping and reading the morning news.



If this sounds like a house you'd like to live in, please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to come take a look.



Please visit www.streamlinemanagement.com, click on available rentals, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee



Lease terms:

Available 7/6/2019

Minimum 1 year lease

Pets considered case by case

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric



