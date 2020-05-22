All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4002 Blackpool Road

4002 Blackpool Road · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Blackpool Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4002 Blackpool Road Available 07/06/19 Huge Split Level in Convenient Aspen Hill! - Welcome home to your sprawling split level located in sought after Aspen Hill! Enter into the main level where you'll see your comfortable living room with refinished hardwood floors, dining area with sliding glass doors to the outside back patio and spacious kitchen with new floors and counter-tops. Head on down the hall to your 2 well sized bedrooms, and freshly updated full hallway bathroom. Take a few steps upstairs to your master suite with its own updated bathroom.

Let's go downstairs to see a nice, big family room. Don't worry about going back upstairs when nature calls. The lower level features a half bath. You will have plenty of storage in the huge basement so your possessions are conveniently close by but nicely stowed out of sight.

The patio is perfect for sipping a cup of delicious coffee while listening to birds gently chirping and reading the morning news.

If this sounds like a house you'd like to live in, please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to come take a look.

Please visit www.streamlinemanagement.com, click on available rentals, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee

Lease terms:
Available 7/6/2019
Minimum 1 year lease
Pets considered case by case
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

(RLNE2557929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Blackpool Road have any available units?
4002 Blackpool Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4002 Blackpool Road have?
Some of 4002 Blackpool Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Blackpool Road currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Blackpool Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Blackpool Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Blackpool Road is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Blackpool Road offer parking?
No, 4002 Blackpool Road does not offer parking.
Does 4002 Blackpool Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Blackpool Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Blackpool Road have a pool?
No, 4002 Blackpool Road does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Blackpool Road have accessible units?
No, 4002 Blackpool Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Blackpool Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Blackpool Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Blackpool Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Blackpool Road does not have units with air conditioning.
