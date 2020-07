Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Please click here to apply Great Location!! Rarely available beautiful 2 level townhouse condo at Montgomery Chase. Private gated Community. Featuring spacious open floor plan provides 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & large dining-living room combo, beautifully updated hardwood floors at all levels including all three bedrooms, one of the largest units in the neighborhood. very convenient community location to major daily commuter routes & shopping mall. t This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!