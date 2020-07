Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Bright and spacious end unit townhouse for rent in secure gated community! Fresh paint, new carpet and move in ready. Lots of storage and bathroom on each level. Community has park and pool, and is in a great Montgomery school district. Close access to shops, restaurants and Glenmont Metro public transportation. Must see! Contact for tour and rental application. $1,900/month (utilities not included).