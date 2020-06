Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious first time rental with well cared hardwood floors, neutral painting throughout. Enjoy deck, fenced yard. Walk-out family room with wood burning place and den/office area in basement. Large driveway with carport. Easy commute to Downtown Rockville and other major commuting routes.** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!