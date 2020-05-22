2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Want to Schedule a Showing? Get a call back in 5 minutes - First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $59,400 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 650 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1650) required at lease signing. No Pets Please. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



3 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Condo ready October 12th! Plenty of Natural Light with Large Windows, TWO Skylights and a Sliding Glass Door to the Balcony! Enjoy the peaceful View with nearby trees for additional privacy! Brand New Energy Efficient HVAC and TANKLESS Hot Water Heater to help Reduce those Monthly Bills! Enjoy an Open Floor Plan w/Cathedral Ceilings and Bar-Style Seating - Perfect for hosting friends and family! Hardwood flooring and Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances in Kitchen, eat-in dining space. Fireplace in Living room to cozy up next to! Washer and Dryer IN Unit- One Assigned Off-Street Parking Space and additional Guest Spots available! Great Commuter Location with quick access to I-200 and Georgia Ave! No Pets Please.



No Pets Allowed



