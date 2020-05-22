All apartments in Aspen Hill
Aspen Hill, MD
2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12
2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12

2602 Squaw Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Squaw Valley Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Want to Schedule a Showing? Get a call back in 5 minutes - First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $59,400 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 650 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1650) required at lease signing. No Pets Please. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

3 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Condo ready October 12th! Plenty of Natural Light with Large Windows, TWO Skylights and a Sliding Glass Door to the Balcony! Enjoy the peaceful View with nearby trees for additional privacy! Brand New Energy Efficient HVAC and TANKLESS Hot Water Heater to help Reduce those Monthly Bills! Enjoy an Open Floor Plan w/Cathedral Ceilings and Bar-Style Seating - Perfect for hosting friends and family! Hardwood flooring and Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances in Kitchen, eat-in dining space. Fireplace in Living room to cozy up next to! Washer and Dryer IN Unit- One Assigned Off-Street Parking Space and additional Guest Spots available! Great Commuter Location with quick access to I-200 and Georgia Ave! No Pets Please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have any available units?
2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have?
Some of 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2602 Squaw Valley Ct Apt 12 has units with air conditioning.
