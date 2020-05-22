All apartments in Aspen Hill
2007 DEERTREE LANE

2007 Deer Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Deer Tree Lane, Aspen Hill, MD 20851

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious townhouse in Overlook with 2 car garage - 2000+ square foot TH sits on gorgeous wooded lot!! Features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement, open floor plan, huge deck overlooking woods + TWO CAR GARAGE!! Less than 10 years old, this home is modern and spacious with gleaming hardwood floors on main living level, granite and stainless kitchen appliances. Bedroom level washer/dryer. HUGE master suite w/luxury bath & massive walk-in closet. Finished walk-out basement Rec Room features full bath & private patio. Well-maintained and ready for you! Close to Rock Creek Village shopping center, Rockville Town Center & METRO. Easy access to hiker/biker trails & Rockville Civic Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have any available units?
2007 DEERTREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have?
Some of 2007 DEERTREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 DEERTREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2007 DEERTREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 DEERTREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2007 DEERTREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2007 DEERTREE LANE offers parking.
Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 DEERTREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have a pool?
No, 2007 DEERTREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2007 DEERTREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 DEERTREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 DEERTREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 DEERTREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
