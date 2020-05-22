2007 DEERTREE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious townhouse in Overlook with 2 car garage - 2000+ square foot TH sits on gorgeous wooded lot!! Features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement, open floor plan, huge deck overlooking woods + TWO CAR GARAGE!! Less than 10 years old, this home is modern and spacious with gleaming hardwood floors on main living level, granite and stainless kitchen appliances. Bedroom level washer/dryer. HUGE master suite w/luxury bath & massive walk-in closet. Finished walk-out basement Rec Room features full bath & private patio. Well-maintained and ready for you! Close to Rock Creek Village shopping center, Rockville Town Center & METRO. Easy access to hiker/biker trails & Rockville Civic Center!