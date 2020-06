Amenities

Basement + room with full bathroom and small kitchen available for $1000 including gas and electricity and wifi the living hall and kitchen is shared I am single wife with no children no pets the location is great two minutes walk from bus station and if you have a car I have a reserved parking available to use with no fee.



If you are interested you can call on 202-322-0599.



Thank you.



Lida