Beautiful end unit townhouse in a great community. Must see! Beautifully renovated w/ stainless steel kitchen appliances. Large deck and open floor plan. Office/craft room in bsmt with built in desk and shelves. Large storage room with built in double sided shelves. Two parking spaces and community pool incl. Close and easy access to ICC. Playground across the street where you can keep your eye on the your little ones! More pics coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15157 DEER VALLEY TERRACE have any available units?
15157 DEER VALLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 15157 DEER VALLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 15157 DEER VALLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15157 DEER VALLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
15157 DEER VALLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.