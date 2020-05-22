14709 BAUER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Updated + Spacious Single Family Home with In Ground Pool, Jacuzzi, Fenced backyard and Plenty of Parking! 4 Spacious Bedrooms plus a Main Level Office to easily work from Home. Gourmet, eat in Kitchen with Granite Counters. Eat in Kitchen opens to Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and sliding glass doors to the fenced in backyard with a view of the pool. There is a separate Dining Room and Large Living Room The large Master Suite features a fabulous sitting room, an updated master bath and cozy fireplace. Carport. and long driveway for plenty of Parking. Pets accepted on case by case basis with deposit. Across the street from shopping, dining, parks and recreational areas. Close to Georgia Ave, 200, Norbeck Road. Tenant pays all utilities. Property is Professionally managed.