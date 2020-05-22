All apartments in Aspen Hill
14448 PARKVALE ROAD

14448 Parkvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

14448 Parkvale Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, well maintained condo on first floor with patio. Many updates including crown molding, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, up dated bathroom and is freshly painted. Great layout with bedrooms, bathroom and laundry area on separate level from living room and kitchen. Tons of closet space throughout with walk-in closet in both bedrooms. Water, heat & gas included in condo fee. 3 Parking spaces included. Great location and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, recreation and commuting. Rockville & Twinbrook metro stations within 3 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have any available units?
14448 PARKVALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have?
Some of 14448 PARKVALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14448 PARKVALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14448 PARKVALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14448 PARKVALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14448 PARKVALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14448 PARKVALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

