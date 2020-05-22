14448 PARKVALE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, well maintained condo on first floor with patio. Many updates including crown molding, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, up dated bathroom and is freshly painted. Great layout with bedrooms, bathroom and laundry area on separate level from living room and kitchen. Tons of closet space throughout with walk-in closet in both bedrooms. Water, heat & gas included in condo fee. 3 Parking spaces included. Great location and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, recreation and commuting. Rockville & Twinbrook metro stations within 3 miles.