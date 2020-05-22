All apartments in Aspen Hill
14008 Beechvue Ln.

14008 Beechvue Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14008 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
14008 Beechvue Ln. Available 07/15/19 Location, Space, and easy living! - Great location close to METRO (Approximately 3 miles to the Glenmont Station, RED line), shopping, schools, and parks.

Recently Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Appliances, and more.
Updated Bathrooms
4 Bedrooms
3 Full Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Charming Family Room with Fireplace
Handsome wood floors
Spacious back yard (landscaping included) with deck.
Pet friendly! (on case by case basis)

Neighborhood Pool and Tennis ($250.00 per year, tenant responsibility)

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Menkis Real Estate Monday through Friday: (301) 946-4050.
Request for additional information via e-mail will be answered during regular business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM).
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
NOTE: We are a real estate/property management company. Because we may have several rentals available and posted on craigslist, we ask that you be SPECIFIC as to which property you are inquiring about so we can properly address any questions you may have (The address is at the top of this posting). In order to see the property, you need to CALL the office to arrange an appointment. Menkis Real Estate (301) 946-4050. If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

(RLNE2096394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have any available units?
14008 Beechvue Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have?
Some of 14008 Beechvue Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14008 Beechvue Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
14008 Beechvue Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14008 Beechvue Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14008 Beechvue Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 14008 Beechvue Ln. offers parking.
Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14008 Beechvue Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 14008 Beechvue Ln. has a pool.
Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have accessible units?
No, 14008 Beechvue Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14008 Beechvue Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14008 Beechvue Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14008 Beechvue Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
