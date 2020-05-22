Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

14008 Beechvue Ln. Available 07/15/19 Location, Space, and easy living! - Great location close to METRO (Approximately 3 miles to the Glenmont Station, RED line), shopping, schools, and parks.



Recently Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Appliances, and more.

Updated Bathrooms

4 Bedrooms

3 Full Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Charming Family Room with Fireplace

Handsome wood floors

Spacious back yard (landscaping included) with deck.

Pet friendly! (on case by case basis)



Neighborhood Pool and Tennis ($250.00 per year, tenant responsibility)



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Menkis Real Estate Monday through Friday: (301) 946-4050.

Request for additional information via e-mail will be answered during regular business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM).

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

NOTE: We are a real estate/property management company. Because we may have several rentals available and posted on craigslist, we ask that you be SPECIFIC as to which property you are inquiring about so we can properly address any questions you may have (The address is at the top of this posting). In order to see the property, you need to CALL the office to arrange an appointment. Menkis Real Estate (301) 946-4050. If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.



