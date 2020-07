Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful Renovated Bi-Level home in sought after Bel Pre Woods. Featuring new kitchen with granite counter tops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, etc. Beautiful hardwood flooring on both levels and upgraded bathrooms on both levels. Cement patio with 2 levels and large flat back yard. Freshly painted and ready to go. Landlord looking for good credit and rental history.