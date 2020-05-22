All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy

13515 Turkey Branch Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

13515 Turkey Branch Parkway, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Upgraded 4BR/3BA Rambler in Aspen Hill! - Property is available June 1st.

Welcome home to your stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom rambler in super convenience Aspen Hill.

This home features a wide open floor plan, with a kitchen that boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors throughout the first floor.

On the main level you'll enjoy having 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, as well as a fantastic back deck off of the dining room to enjoy a tasty beverage.

Travel downstairs to find a great family room (complete with a decorative fireplace), another full bathroom and guest bedroom.

To finish it off, you have a big backyard with a brick patio (perfect for bbqs) and a HUGE storage shed in the back of the yard.

There's so much to say about this home but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Available 6/1/2020
Tenant responsible for all utilities
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE3971693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have any available units?
13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have?
Some of 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy offer parking?
No, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have a pool?
No, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

