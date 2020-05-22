Amenities
13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Upgraded 4BR/3BA Rambler in Aspen Hill! - Property is available June 1st.
Welcome home to your stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom rambler in super convenience Aspen Hill.
This home features a wide open floor plan, with a kitchen that boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors throughout the first floor.
On the main level you'll enjoy having 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, as well as a fantastic back deck off of the dining room to enjoy a tasty beverage.
Travel downstairs to find a great family room (complete with a decorative fireplace), another full bathroom and guest bedroom.
To finish it off, you have a big backyard with a brick patio (perfect for bbqs) and a HUGE storage shed in the back of the yard.
There's so much to say about this home but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!
Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Available 6/1/2020
Tenant responsible for all utilities
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one months rent
To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.
(RLNE3971693)