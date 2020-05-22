Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

13515 Turkey Branch Pkwy Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Upgraded 4BR/3BA Rambler in Aspen Hill! - Property is available June 1st.



Welcome home to your stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom rambler in super convenience Aspen Hill.



This home features a wide open floor plan, with a kitchen that boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors throughout the first floor.



On the main level you'll enjoy having 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, as well as a fantastic back deck off of the dining room to enjoy a tasty beverage.



Travel downstairs to find a great family room (complete with a decorative fireplace), another full bathroom and guest bedroom.



To finish it off, you have a big backyard with a brick patio (perfect for bbqs) and a HUGE storage shed in the back of the yard.



There's so much to say about this home but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Available 6/1/2020

Tenant responsible for all utilities

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one months rent



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



