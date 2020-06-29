951 REGINA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***NEW RATE*** Location! Location! Location! If you are looking for a home that offers spacious accommodations as well as a spot on location .... Look no further! Welcome to this immediately available 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome with 2-car parking pad! This home is minutes from UMBC, CCBC Catonsville, shopping and major highways. This home is a local or commuters dream. With windows on three sides, this home is filled with natural light. Great for indoor plants. Fully renovated homes boasts hardwood floors, carpet, kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated as well. Lower lever offers walk out to rear, full bath, private 4th bedroom and recreation space too! Loads of storage space. Yard is fully fenced for fun and safe play. Only thing missing is you!