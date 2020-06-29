All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

951 REGINA DRIVE

951 Regina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

951 Regina Drive, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***NEW RATE*** Location! Location! Location! If you are looking for a home that offers spacious accommodations as well as a spot on location .... Look no further! Welcome to this immediately available 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome with 2-car parking pad! This home is minutes from UMBC, CCBC Catonsville, shopping and major highways. This home is a local or commuters dream. With windows on three sides, this home is filled with natural light. Great for indoor plants. Fully renovated homes boasts hardwood floors, carpet, kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated as well. Lower lever offers walk out to rear, full bath, private 4th bedroom and recreation space too! Loads of storage space. Yard is fully fenced for fun and safe play. Only thing missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 REGINA DRIVE have any available units?
951 REGINA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 951 REGINA DRIVE have?
Some of 951 REGINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 REGINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
951 REGINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 REGINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 951 REGINA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 951 REGINA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 951 REGINA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 951 REGINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 REGINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 REGINA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 951 REGINA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 951 REGINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 951 REGINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 951 REGINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 REGINA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 REGINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 REGINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
