Arbutus, MD
5635 Oregon Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

5635 Oregon Ave

5635 Oregon Avenue · (410) 480-5200
Arbutus
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95. One block to the MARC Train Penn Line, easy commute to the D.C. Metro or Baltimore Penn Station. Patapsco Valley State Park is just 5 minutes away. Large kitchen recently remodeled, updated appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. Wired for Comcast internet, phone and cable TV. Washer and dryer. Detached garage. Yard maintenance included. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Oregon Ave have any available units?
5635 Oregon Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5635 Oregon Ave have?
Some of 5635 Oregon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Oregon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Oregon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 5635 Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Oregon Ave does offer parking.
Does 5635 Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5635 Oregon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 5635 Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 5635 Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 Oregon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Oregon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5635 Oregon Ave has units with air conditioning.
