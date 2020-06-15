5635 Oregon Ave

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95. One block to the MARC Train Penn Line, easy commute to the D.C. Metro or Baltimore Penn Station. Patapsco Valley State Park is just 5 minutes away. Large kitchen recently remodeled, updated appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. Wired for Comcast internet, phone and cable TV. Washer and dryer. Detached garage. Yard maintenance included. No pets. No smoking.