5509 Sycamore Ave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a nice 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath. It is in a quiet neighborhood, only 2 blocks from UMBC, 1/2 mile from, I-95, I-695, and MARC Station, and Elementary school. If you want to get out of the city for a suburban feel but want the accessibility to the city, this is a great place. It has hardwood flooring, laundry right off the kitchen, a large yard, pet friendly, Non working Fireplace, no basement. If you're looking for a clean updated home in a residential neighborhood with great neighbors and a good landlord than don't miss this opportunity! All the benefits of living in your own home without the mortgage and maintenance concerns! Act quick as it won't last long!



Property Highlights:



* Modern Kitchen

* Open Design

* New Windows

* New Vinyl Siding

* Laundry Room

* New Furnace and Water Heater

* Ceiling Fans Throughout

* Freshly Painted.



Available NOW!



(RLNE4993888)