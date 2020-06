Amenities

Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Halethorpe and only 1 mile from UMBC! Completely renovated unit completely ready for move-in. Stainless Steel appliances throughout with new floors throughout the unit.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedroom with vaulted ceiling

- Efficient heat & a/c units installed

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch

- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, sewer, trash and hot water are included in the monthly rent

- Tenant is responsible for electric and cable. No gas.

- Cats considered on case-by-case with additional deposit



Available now!



No Dogs Allowed



