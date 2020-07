Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderfully remodeled town home in Maiden Choice.New kitchen cabinets and flooring along with Quartz and Granite counter tops.New gas furnace to keep everyone cozy in the winter months. New upgraded roof. New exterior door installed. Back yard is setup perfectly for entertaining quests. Great commuter location! Close to 95, 195, 695, 295. Downtown , BWI airport Halethorpe Marc station UMBC,CCBC public transportation.