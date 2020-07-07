1931 Victory Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Newly Renovated Home Available on a Great Block! Offering hardwood floors throughout, massive new kitchen with SS appliances, fenced yard with huge deck, 3 car driveway, bonus storage and laundry area with washer and dryer already installed, light filled bedrooms with tons of closest space and all within walking distance of schools and shopping!



VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!!!

