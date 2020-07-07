13 Red Hearth Court

Amenities

The Grove Townhomes is conveniently located in Halethorpe, Maryland and is the premier residential townhome community for individuals looking for space, style and luxury. Our two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature spacious floor plans with plenty of storage, eat-in kitchens, central air, and a private balcony or patio. Newly renovated interiors, and walk-in closets, are available in Select apartments. You will love having your own washer and dryer, as well as a private entrance. The Grove is located in a well-established residential neighborhood, and is near the renowned University of Maryland Baltimore County Campus, Catonsville Community College, and is located in Baltimore County Public Schools. Travels are made easy with nearby access to I-295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), I-95, and Baltimore/Washington International Airport. You will be close enough to all the excitement that Baltimore offers, yet far enough away to enjoy sunset views from your balcony or patio at The Grove Townhomes.



