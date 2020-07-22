All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Find more places like 3030 TURNSTILE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anne Arundel County, MD
/
3030 TURNSTILE LANE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

3030 TURNSTILE LANE

3030 Turnstile Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3030 Turnstile Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
yoga
Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers. This stunning 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half home offers first floor living in an expansive villa design. Boasting over 2,500 square feet and many lavish upgrades including built-in Bose surround system, whole house humidifier, nest thermostats, ceiling fans and rich wide plank walnut hardwood floors. A completely open floor plan welcomes you into a comfortable space housing the kitchen, dining and family room. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized quartz island with seating and storage, a stainless steel farm sink, glass tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas cooktop with hood and built-in microwave/ wall oven. The Dining room is perfect for formal or informal dining and flows in into a grand Great Room. The Great Room offers 10~ ceilings accentuated with a dramatic coffered ceiling, gas burning fireplace and leads to a covered porch. The first floor Owner~s Suite with tray ceiling is situated off the Great Room. The Owner~s Bath features an oversized glass enclosed walk in tiled shower with bench, double bowl quartz vanity, separate water closet and a large custom walk-in closet. Garage access, laundry room and powder room complete the 1st floor. The upper level features two generous sized guest bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, home office with french doors, large storage room and a loft great for entertaining guests. Two car garage including 2 electric vehicle charging stations. The HOA covers exterior maintenance, common ground landscaping and snow removal freeing your time to enjoy a turn key lifestyle. *The home is available completely furnished. At Two Rivers, every day feels like a vacation. The Regency villas are steps to the community~s 15,000 square foot clubhouse offering tennis, pickle ball courts, state-of-the-art fitness/yoga studio, heated indoor pool, resort style outdoor pool with poolside deck and outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, ballroom with dance floor, dog parks, hiking/walking trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have any available units?
3030 TURNSTILE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
What amenities does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have?
Some of 3030 TURNSTILE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 TURNSTILE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3030 TURNSTILE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 TURNSTILE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE offers parking.
Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE has a pool.
Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 TURNSTILE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 TURNSTILE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDClinton, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDKettering, MDArbutus, MDIlchester, MD
Lansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDEdgemere, MDBrooklyn Park, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDLake Shore, MDArnold, MDCape St. Claire, MDDeale, MDMarlton, MDBowie, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University