3030 TURNSTILE LANE

Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers. This stunning 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half home offers first floor living in an expansive villa design. Boasting over 2,500 square feet and many lavish upgrades including built-in Bose surround system, whole house humidifier, nest thermostats, ceiling fans and rich wide plank walnut hardwood floors. A completely open floor plan welcomes you into a comfortable space housing the kitchen, dining and family room. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized quartz island with seating and storage, a stainless steel farm sink, glass tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas cooktop with hood and built-in microwave/ wall oven. The Dining room is perfect for formal or informal dining and flows in into a grand Great Room. The Great Room offers 10~ ceilings accentuated with a dramatic coffered ceiling, gas burning fireplace and leads to a covered porch. The first floor Owner~s Suite with tray ceiling is situated off the Great Room. The Owner~s Bath features an oversized glass enclosed walk in tiled shower with bench, double bowl quartz vanity, separate water closet and a large custom walk-in closet. Garage access, laundry room and powder room complete the 1st floor. The upper level features two generous sized guest bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, home office with french doors, large storage room and a loft great for entertaining guests. Two car garage including 2 electric vehicle charging stations. The HOA covers exterior maintenance, common ground landscaping and snow removal freeing your time to enjoy a turn key lifestyle. *The home is available completely furnished. At Two Rivers, every day feels like a vacation. The Regency villas are steps to the community~s 15,000 square foot clubhouse offering tennis, pickle ball courts, state-of-the-art fitness/yoga studio, heated indoor pool, resort style outdoor pool with poolside deck and outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, ballroom with dance floor, dog parks, hiking/walking trails and more!