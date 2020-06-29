Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

925 Windsor Avenue Available 04/01/20 925 Windsor Avenue - 925 Windsor Ave

Annapolis, MD 21403



Status: Available April 1, 2020



This Quaint Single-family home features two bedrooms/1 bathroom. A nice screened-in sun porch, unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage. Separate bonus room that can be used as a children's playroom or a home office! Large fenced in yard with shed. Walking distance to Downtown Annapolis & just a few short miles to Route 97! Schedule your showing today, requires 24 hour notice.



PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Heat: Gas

Cooling: Central



Amenities:

Screened-in porch

Fenced in yard

Plentiful Storage

Bonus room

Gas Cooking

Washer/Dryer

Family Room

Nearby Shopping

Nearby Eateries

Walking distance to Downtown



**Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Pets: Case by Case



Showings: By appointment only.



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, criminal background, and reference check.



