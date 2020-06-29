All apartments in Annapolis
925 Windsor Avenue
925 Windsor Avenue

925 Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

925 Windsor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
925 Windsor Avenue Available 04/01/20 925 Windsor Avenue - 925 Windsor Ave
Annapolis, MD 21403

Status: Available April 1, 2020

This Quaint Single-family home features two bedrooms/1 bathroom. A nice screened-in sun porch, unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage. Separate bonus room that can be used as a children's playroom or a home office! Large fenced in yard with shed. Walking distance to Downtown Annapolis & just a few short miles to Route 97! Schedule your showing today, requires 24 hour notice.

PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Heat: Gas
Cooling: Central

Amenities:
Screened-in porch
Fenced in yard
Plentiful Storage
Bonus room
Gas Cooking
Washer/Dryer
Family Room
Nearby Shopping
Nearby Eateries
Walking distance to Downtown

**Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Pets: Case by Case

Showings: By appointment only.

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, criminal background, and reference check.

(RLNE2025928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

