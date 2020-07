Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.