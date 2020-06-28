All apartments in Annapolis
4 JANWALL CT
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

4 JANWALL CT

4 Janwall Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Janwall Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
End-Unit Townhome in Quiet Community of Forest Glen! Master bedroom with en-suite also features a walk-in closet, double vanities & dual sinks. Second bedroom and bathroom right next to each other for convenience. Open main level floor plan invites you into the home. Upgraded countertops, newer stove, refrigerator & washer/dryer in your spacious kitchen that looks into your dining area. Double sided wood burning fireplace offers great ambiance. Back patio for entertaining and shed offers ample outdoor storage. One assigned parking space and one reserved spot. Plenty of visitor parking. Minutes to Downtown Annapolis and major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 JANWALL CT have any available units?
4 JANWALL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 JANWALL CT have?
Some of 4 JANWALL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 JANWALL CT currently offering any rent specials?
4 JANWALL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 JANWALL CT pet-friendly?
No, 4 JANWALL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 4 JANWALL CT offer parking?
Yes, 4 JANWALL CT offers parking.
Does 4 JANWALL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 JANWALL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 JANWALL CT have a pool?
No, 4 JANWALL CT does not have a pool.
Does 4 JANWALL CT have accessible units?
No, 4 JANWALL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 JANWALL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 JANWALL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
