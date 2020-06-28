4 JANWALL CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

End-Unit Townhome in Quiet Community of Forest Glen! Master bedroom with en-suite also features a walk-in closet, double vanities & dual sinks. Second bedroom and bathroom right next to each other for convenience. Open main level floor plan invites you into the home. Upgraded countertops, newer stove, refrigerator & washer/dryer in your spacious kitchen that looks into your dining area. Double sided wood burning fireplace offers great ambiance. Back patio for entertaining and shed offers ample outdoor storage. One assigned parking space and one reserved spot. Plenty of visitor parking. Minutes to Downtown Annapolis and major commuter routes.