Annapolis, MD
313 Glen Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

313 Glen Ave

313 Glen Avenue
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

313 Glen Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent just reduced for this charming 3 BR 3 Bath Single Family Home in Annapolis. Entry foyer provides immediate access to the living room with a decorative fireplace. Updated appliances are in the kitchen which has double sinks, and great counter space. Dining room is separate and has plenty of natural light. There is an additional room that could be used as an office, or family room as well on the main level. The master bedroom has double spacious closets, with a sitting room. Spacious master bath with dual sinks and great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of ceiling fans in each bedroom and great views of outside.

Price is if you are able to move in by 2/1/2020. Please reach out to agent for additional pricing.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Glen Ave have any available units?
313 Glen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 313 Glen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 Glen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Glen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 313 Glen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 313 Glen Ave offer parking?
No, 313 Glen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 313 Glen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Glen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Glen Ave have a pool?
No, 313 Glen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 Glen Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 Glen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Glen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Glen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Glen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Glen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
