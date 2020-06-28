313 Glen Ave

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Rent just reduced for this charming 3 BR 3 Bath Single Family Home in Annapolis. Entry foyer provides immediate access to the living room with a decorative fireplace. Updated appliances are in the kitchen which has double sinks, and great counter space. Dining room is separate and has plenty of natural light. There is an additional room that could be used as an office, or family room as well on the main level. The master bedroom has double spacious closets, with a sitting room. Spacious master bath with dual sinks and great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of ceiling fans in each bedroom and great views of outside.



Price is if you are able to move in by 2/1/2020. Please reach out to agent for additional pricing.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



