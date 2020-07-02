All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B

1140 Lake Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Lake Heron Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor Lake Heron Condo. - Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor Lake Heron Condo. Open Concept living with hardwood floors and front wall of windows. Kitchen with SS apps, granite counter tops & LED under mount lights. Bedrooms located in the rear of the unit. Master Suite includes rear deck, 3 closets, recessed lighting. Master Bathroom has enlarged custom shower. Front loader washer/dryer.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact:
Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
bmueller@innovprop.com
410-268-8400 office

(RLNE1887582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B have any available units?
1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B have?
Some of 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B offer parking?
No, 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B have a pool?
No, 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B have accessible units?
No, 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Lake Heron Drive #2B does not have units with dishwashers.

