Annapolis, MD
11 Randall Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11 Randall Court

11 Randall Court · (443) 336-7131
Location

11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Randall Court · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis. Featuring a formal dining room and living room from the original construction, the 1895 addition features a modern eat-in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a butlers pantry. It is perfect for entertaining. This three-story house has 4 bedrooms as well as a bonus room, full basement and lots of storage space. There are multiple off-street parking spaces located off College Avenue included in the lease. Walk in access to the property is from State Circle through spacious gardens. Leased property includes a boxwood grove and small private garden space/terrace for outside enjoyment. Located literally a stone’s throw from the State House and 2 blocks from the Naval Academy as well as commercial Maryland and Main Streets, it is the purest of walkable living in the heart of historic Annapolis. Call for an appointment and tour of this one of a kind Annapolis gem today!

(RLNE5799361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Randall Court have any available units?
11 Randall Court has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 Randall Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Randall Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Randall Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Randall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 11 Randall Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Randall Court does offer parking.
Does 11 Randall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Randall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Randall Court have a pool?
No, 11 Randall Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Randall Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Randall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Randall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Randall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Randall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Randall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
