Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis. Featuring a formal dining room and living room from the original construction, the 1895 addition features a modern eat-in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a butlers pantry. It is perfect for entertaining. This three-story house has 4 bedrooms as well as a bonus room, full basement and lots of storage space. There are multiple off-street parking spaces located off College Avenue included in the lease. Walk in access to the property is from State Circle through spacious gardens. Leased property includes a boxwood grove and small private garden space/terrace for outside enjoyment. Located literally a stone’s throw from the State House and 2 blocks from the Naval Academy as well as commercial Maryland and Main Streets, it is the purest of walkable living in the heart of historic Annapolis. Call for an appointment and tour of this one of a kind Annapolis gem today!



