1019 HANSON STREET

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

QUIET STREET. ALMOST 2000 SQ FT. OF FINISHED LIVING SPACE. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MAPLE CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERTOP, AND CERAMIC TILE. BAMBOO FLOORS IN LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GENEROUS SIZED THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET. LOWER LEVEL HAS FAMILY/REC ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE, FULL BATH WITH NEW WALL TILES IN SHOWER, AND ENORMOUS, NEW FOURTH BEDROOM. SEVERAL NEW ELECTRICAL/PLUMBING FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. SMOKE AND CO DETECTORS UPDATED TO NEW CODE. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED DUCTS. EXTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE DRIVEWAY, FENCED BACKYARD, AND RECENTLY REFURBISHED TWO-LEVEL DECK. SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY.