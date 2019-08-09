All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

509 HILLSMERE DRIVE

509 Hillsmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403
Hillsmere Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Finally! A home designed with the modern homeowner in mind. A four-bedroom home boasting 3 Master Suites. Two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs provides space for all. An attached 2-car garage opens to a mud room off the kitchen showcasing the flawless design. Relax with a fire in the great room off the kitchen while enjoying your fine luxury finishes. Searching for an open concept? Here it is! There is a 500 sqft unfinished space that is waiting for you to finish. Walk to the private beach, dock your boat at the marina, drop your kayak, enjoy the playground, walking paths, BBQ areas, pool, or a fishing rod in one of Hillsmere's many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

