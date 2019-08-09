509 HILLSMERE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Finally! A home designed with the modern homeowner in mind. A four-bedroom home boasting 3 Master Suites. Two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs provides space for all. An attached 2-car garage opens to a mud room off the kitchen showcasing the flawless design. Relax with a fire in the great room off the kitchen while enjoying your fine luxury finishes. Searching for an open concept? Here it is! There is a 500 sqft unfinished space that is waiting for you to finish. Walk to the private beach, dock your boat at the marina, drop your kayak, enjoy the playground, walking paths, BBQ areas, pool, or a fishing rod in one of Hillsmere's many amenities.