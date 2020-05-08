3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool hot tub wine room

Large updated home on a unique lot in the amenity-rich, highly desired community of Annapolis Cove. Home sits on Blackwalnut Creek with over 200' of water frontage and has sprawling views from almost every room. Updated plank flooring throughout, two-story family room, gourmet kitchen, separate laundry, master suite with sitting room and spa bath, au-pair or in-law suite, two levels of outdoor entertaining space, Adirondack inspired screened porch, new Azek dock, canoe/kayak storage, professionally landscaped, finished walk-out lower level w/ wine room, wet bar, game room, wood stove and much more! Can launch canoes, kayaks, paddle-boards, small motorboats from dock. Over 5000 finished sq ft, multi-level outdoor space. 50 slip community marina located on Lake Ogleton features easy access to the Severn River and the Chesapeake Bay. Annapolis Cove residents are eligible to join the Bay Ridge Pool! A serene nature lovers paradise, just minutes to downtown Annapolis. This home features over $200k in upgrades which include new Carrier HVAC system, water treatment system, modern kitchen, & stainless steel appliances, state of the art washer & dryer, premium flooring, decorative light fixtures, and Azek fixed pier. Professionally decorated with fully furnished option available. Please inquire directly with agent for details.