Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

3255 Chrisland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Chrisland Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
wine room
Large updated home on a unique lot in the amenity-rich, highly desired community of Annapolis Cove. Home sits on Blackwalnut Creek with over 200' of water frontage and has sprawling views from almost every room. Updated plank flooring throughout, two-story family room, gourmet kitchen, separate laundry, master suite with sitting room and spa bath, au-pair or in-law suite, two levels of outdoor entertaining space, Adirondack inspired screened porch, new Azek dock, canoe/kayak storage, professionally landscaped, finished walk-out lower level w/ wine room, wet bar, game room, wood stove and much more! Can launch canoes, kayaks, paddle-boards, small motorboats from dock. Over 5000 finished sq ft, multi-level outdoor space. 50 slip community marina located on Lake Ogleton features easy access to the Severn River and the Chesapeake Bay. Annapolis Cove residents are eligible to join the Bay Ridge Pool! A serene nature lovers paradise, just minutes to downtown Annapolis. This home features over $200k in upgrades which include new Carrier HVAC system, water treatment system, modern kitchen, & stainless steel appliances, state of the art washer & dryer, premium flooring, decorative light fixtures, and Azek fixed pier. Professionally decorated with fully furnished option available. Please inquire directly with agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3255 CHRISLAND DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
