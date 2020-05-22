All apartments in Adelphi
Find more places like 7014 HUNTER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adelphi, MD
/
7014 HUNTER LANE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

7014 HUNTER LANE

7014 Hunter Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Adelphi
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7014 Hunter Lane, Adelphi, MD 20782

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this spacious single family home in the College Heights neighborhood. Center hall floor plan for comfortable living and easy entertaining, 4BR upstairs, tall ceilings, bay windows, wood burning fireplaces, lovely updated kitchen with family room nearby, great screened-in porch, lots of light from large windows, finished basement! Landlord will pay for monthly cleaning service and lawn care. Close to UMD; Easy access to Metro, & DC. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 HUNTER LANE have any available units?
7014 HUNTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
Is 7014 HUNTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7014 HUNTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 HUNTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 7014 HUNTER LANE offer parking?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7014 HUNTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 HUNTER LANE have a pool?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7014 HUNTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 HUNTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 HUNTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 HUNTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way
Adelphi, MD 20783
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road
Adelphi, MD 20783
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Adelphi 1 BedroomsAdelphi 2 Bedrooms
Adelphi Apartments with BalconyAdelphi Apartments with Gym
Adelphi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America