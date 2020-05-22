7014 HUNTER LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this spacious single family home in the College Heights neighborhood. Center hall floor plan for comfortable living and easy entertaining, 4BR upstairs, tall ceilings, bay windows, wood burning fireplaces, lovely updated kitchen with family room nearby, great screened-in porch, lots of light from large windows, finished basement! Landlord will pay for monthly cleaning service and lawn care. Close to UMD; Easy access to Metro, & DC. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult.