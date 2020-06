Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Elegant and Spacious (4) Bedrooms and (2) Bathrooms - 1,600ft - - One Large Refrig/Freezer

- Dishwasher

- Gas Stove - Oven

- Microwave

- Central Air

- Plenty of Kitchen Storage Space

- (3) Bedrooms on the First Floor

- (1) Bathroom on the First Floor

- (1) Bedroom in the Basement

- (1) Bathroom in the Basement

- Basement Has Separate Entrance

- Washer - Dryer - Basement



- One Car Parking Space

- Fence Yard



(RLNE4912452)