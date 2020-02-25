All apartments in Accokeek
9778 Kilt Place

9778 Kilt Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9778 Kilt Pl, Accokeek, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-level townhome with finished basement, 2-car garage, open floor-plan and a kitchen that opens onto a deck. This townhome is 2040 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and one half bath. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, a ceramic tiled walk-in shower with a double sink vanity. The kitchen has upgraded granite countertops, hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances, a large island, spacious walk-in pantry, dark maple cabinets and an adjoining breakfast nook. The kitchen opens onto a large deck that has an attractive lattice privacy fence on the left. Great location for commuting, closet to shopping, amenities, medical/dental services, and high-rated schools.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: NOW

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOA Fee: None

Housing Vouchers accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9778 Kilt Place have any available units?
9778 Kilt Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 9778 Kilt Place have?
Some of 9778 Kilt Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9778 Kilt Place currently offering any rent specials?
9778 Kilt Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9778 Kilt Place pet-friendly?
No, 9778 Kilt Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 9778 Kilt Place offer parking?
Yes, 9778 Kilt Place offers parking.
Does 9778 Kilt Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9778 Kilt Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9778 Kilt Place have a pool?
No, 9778 Kilt Place does not have a pool.
Does 9778 Kilt Place have accessible units?
No, 9778 Kilt Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9778 Kilt Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9778 Kilt Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9778 Kilt Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9778 Kilt Place does not have units with air conditioning.
