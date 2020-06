Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Remarkable townhouse in The Preserve at Piscataway Community. This 3 level townhouse features 3300+ sq ft in livable space. This Norwood model has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bath, formal living room, separate dining room, family room, breakfast area, deck, and more! Washer and dryer on the upper level. Large owner's suite with walk in closet. Come see the value yourself!