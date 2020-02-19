17208 SUMMERWOOD LANE

Amenities

Elegant 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom home w/custom features offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities! Custom exterior features, the combination of brick, stone and stucco front with a large porch gives a feeling of warmth and relaxation. But don't stop there home foyer opens to grand stairs w/double entry to upstairs living area. Elevated first floor ceilings gives the main level open concept with custom hard wood flooring, crown molding and chair rails in living and dining rooms. Home offers plenty of natural light with sunroom off gourmet kitchen with granite island and countertops (great for entertaining), 42" raised panel upgraded fine wood cabinetry. Kitchen feeds into carpeted family room w/gas fireplace w/painted mantel and black granite and private office. Upper level houses 5 large bedrooms. Large master ensuite bedroom has walk-in closet bath w/soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Finally, sizable finished basement has full bathroom with two additional rooms leaving options for a separate theater/extra room and additional bedroom. Exterior is deceiving...Come inside and prepare to be Amazed at the amenities and space!! Also Listed for Sale MDPG544068