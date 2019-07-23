All apartments in Accokeek
Find more places like 14302 Lusby Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
14302 Lusby Ridge Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

14302 Lusby Ridge Road

14302 Lusby Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Accokeek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14302 Lusby Ridge Road, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
Available 08/01/19 Former Model SFH Home in Accokeek - Property Id: 126290

Stunning Colonial with over 3000 finished sf on three levels. This former model is within a 25 mile radius of ten military installations. The entry level encompasses a gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops and an over-sized center island, stainless steel appliances with beautiful cabinetry, a morning room, hardwood floors lead to 2-tier Trex Deck, a family room w/gas fireplace & surround sound. Retreat to the bedroom level where you will find a spacious master bedroom suite with a sitting area, and massive bath with 2 walk-in closets, three additional bedrooms, a second full bath, and a huge plus with upper level laundry room with plenty of storage. Escape to the finished basement w/huge recreation room, media room with Bose surround sound and home-theater system, and walkout to patio with a fire pit. The family-friendly development offers a community center with a pool, gym, tot lots, and so much more! This home is a must see! Contact us today for a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126290p
Property Id 126290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have any available units?
14302 Lusby Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have?
Some of 14302 Lusby Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14302 Lusby Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
14302 Lusby Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14302 Lusby Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14302 Lusby Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14302 Lusby Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Accokeek 1 BedroomsAccokeek 3 Bedrooms
Accokeek Apartments with GarageAccokeek Apartments with Gym
Accokeek Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MD
Chillum, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America