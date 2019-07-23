14302 Lusby Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub media room

Available 08/01/19 Former Model SFH Home in Accokeek - Property Id: 126290



Stunning Colonial with over 3000 finished sf on three levels. This former model is within a 25 mile radius of ten military installations. The entry level encompasses a gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops and an over-sized center island, stainless steel appliances with beautiful cabinetry, a morning room, hardwood floors lead to 2-tier Trex Deck, a family room w/gas fireplace & surround sound. Retreat to the bedroom level where you will find a spacious master bedroom suite with a sitting area, and massive bath with 2 walk-in closets, three additional bedrooms, a second full bath, and a huge plus with upper level laundry room with plenty of storage. Escape to the finished basement w/huge recreation room, media room with Bose surround sound and home-theater system, and walkout to patio with a fire pit. The family-friendly development offers a community center with a pool, gym, tot lots, and so much more! This home is a must see! Contact us today for a private showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126290p

Property Id 126290



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5015398)