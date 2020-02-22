Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

14016 Vintage Lane Available 03/01/20 The Preserves at Piscataway ! -

COMING SOON: Spacious 6 bedroom 3.5 bath Single Family Home. Lots of room to entertain and spread out. The main floor of this lovely home offers a wood floor foyer, Living room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with Double Oven & Island w/ Gas stove, space for breakfast table, Sunroom leading to the deck, powder room and Main floor Master Bedroom with Full Bath. The upper level offers 4 additional bedrooms and Master Bedroom Suite w/ sitting area, walk in closets and Master Bath with Soaking Tub and separate shower. The lower basement level is unfinished but can be used for many things. ( play area, exercise room, storage, etc. ) 2 car attached garage. FEATURES: Energy Star Appliances, Energy Star Doors, Energy Star Screens. There is too much to list, this is a must see. Contact us today for a private showing! Housing Vouchers are NOT being accepted at this time. PETS -case by case w/deposit. NO SMOKING IN THE HOME.

*****AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020***** AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020***** AVAILABALE MARCH 1, 2020*****

10 Military Installations within 25 mile radius *** additional 09 Military Installations within 50 mile radius



(RLNE4724789)