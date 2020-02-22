All apartments in Accokeek
Find more places like 14016 Vintage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
14016 Vintage Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

14016 Vintage Lane

14016 Vintage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Accokeek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14016 Vintage Lane, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
14016 Vintage Lane Available 03/01/20 The Preserves at Piscataway ! -
COMING SOON: Spacious 6 bedroom 3.5 bath Single Family Home. Lots of room to entertain and spread out. The main floor of this lovely home offers a wood floor foyer, Living room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with Double Oven & Island w/ Gas stove, space for breakfast table, Sunroom leading to the deck, powder room and Main floor Master Bedroom with Full Bath. The upper level offers 4 additional bedrooms and Master Bedroom Suite w/ sitting area, walk in closets and Master Bath with Soaking Tub and separate shower. The lower basement level is unfinished but can be used for many things. ( play area, exercise room, storage, etc. ) 2 car attached garage. FEATURES: Energy Star Appliances, Energy Star Doors, Energy Star Screens. There is too much to list, this is a must see. Contact us today for a private showing! Housing Vouchers are NOT being accepted at this time. PETS -case by case w/deposit. NO SMOKING IN THE HOME.
*****AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020***** AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020***** AVAILABALE MARCH 1, 2020*****
10 Military Installations within 25 mile radius *** additional 09 Military Installations within 50 mile radius

(RLNE4724789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14016 Vintage Lane have any available units?
14016 Vintage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 14016 Vintage Lane have?
Some of 14016 Vintage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14016 Vintage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14016 Vintage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14016 Vintage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14016 Vintage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14016 Vintage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14016 Vintage Lane offers parking.
Does 14016 Vintage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14016 Vintage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14016 Vintage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14016 Vintage Lane has a pool.
Does 14016 Vintage Lane have accessible units?
No, 14016 Vintage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14016 Vintage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14016 Vintage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14016 Vintage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14016 Vintage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Accokeek 1 BedroomsAccokeek 3 Bedrooms
Accokeek Apartments with GarageAccokeek Apartments with Gym
Accokeek Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MD
Chillum, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America