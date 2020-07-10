All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

354 UNION STREET

354 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

354 Union Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29! March rent and security deposit due at lease signing.** Very unique 2nd floor 2 story 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit. This unit is towards the back of the barn like style building for added privacy. Home offers vaulted ceilings creating a more open feel. Each bedroom has it's own full bath! Skylights in the main living area to add even more light. Come check this unique home out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

