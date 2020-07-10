354 UNION STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29! March rent and security deposit due at lease signing.** Very unique 2nd floor 2 story 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit. This unit is towards the back of the barn like style building for added privacy. Home offers vaulted ceilings creating a more open feel. Each bedroom has it's own full bath! Skylights in the main living area to add even more light. Come check this unique home out!