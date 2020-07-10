**FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29! March rent and security deposit due at lease signing.** Very unique 2nd floor 2 story 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit. This unit is towards the back of the barn like style building for added privacy. Home offers vaulted ceilings creating a more open feel. Each bedroom has it's own full bath! Skylights in the main living area to add even more light. Come check this unique home out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 354 UNION STREET have any available units?
354 UNION STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 UNION STREET have?
Some of 354 UNION STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 UNION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
354 UNION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.