Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom rancher in Aberdeen, MD - This property offers 3 large bedrooms, large dining room, large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Property also offer a partially finished basement with possible office/4th bedroom and a full size washer/dryer. Property is in the process of some upgrades such as new wall oven and new cook-top. Close to APG, 95, shopping, dinning and much much more.



(RLNE4635340)