Aberdeen, MD
187 Farm Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

187 Farm Road

187 Farm Lane · (410) 273-9585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 187 Farm Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen. - Property offers a large eat in kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space, large living room, family/dining room, large full bathroom with double vanity, large unfinished basement with a full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard and much much more. Close to APG, 95, shopping and much much more. This is a must see. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Sorry vouchers are not accepted for this property.

(RLNE3686146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Farm Road have any available units?
187 Farm Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
Is 187 Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
187 Farm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 187 Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 187 Farm Road offer parking?
No, 187 Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 187 Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Farm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Farm Road have a pool?
No, 187 Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 187 Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 187 Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
