124 New County Road

Amenities
Text NEWCOUNTY to 443.315.2274 for additional information.
BEAUTIFUL OLD HOME MADE NEW!
Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated and very spacious, 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aberdeen. The home has a large back yard and a new playground just steps from the front door. Close to Aberdeen Proving Ground, US 40, and I-95. Details are as follows:
- Main Level: Kitchen, Dining room, large living room, new half bathroom and BONUS sunroom/family room.
- Second Floor: Three bedrooms and 1 newly renovated full bathroom
- Third Floor: Large finished attic bedroom with two closets.
- New/refinished hardwood throughout
- New carpet in the attic room
- Laundry room with hookups provided in the basement
- Central air conditioning and heat
- Large yard
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.