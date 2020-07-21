124 New County Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning playground carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Text NEWCOUNTY to 443.315.2274 for additional information.



BEAUTIFUL OLD HOME MADE NEW!



Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated and very spacious, 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aberdeen. The home has a large back yard and a new playground just steps from the front door. Close to Aberdeen Proving Ground, US 40, and I-95. Details are as follows:



- Main Level: Kitchen, Dining room, large living room, new half bathroom and BONUS sunroom/family room.

- Second Floor: Three bedrooms and 1 newly renovated full bathroom

- Third Floor: Large finished attic bedroom with two closets.

- New/refinished hardwood throughout

- New carpet in the attic room

- Laundry room with hookups provided in the basement

- Central air conditioning and heat

- Large yard

- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.