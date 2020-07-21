All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:30 AM

124 New County Road

124 New County Road · No Longer Available
Location

124 New County Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Text NEWCOUNTY to 443.315.2274 for additional information.

BEAUTIFUL OLD HOME MADE NEW!

Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated and very spacious, 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aberdeen. The home has a large back yard and a new playground just steps from the front door. Close to Aberdeen Proving Ground, US 40, and I-95. Details are as follows:

- Main Level: Kitchen, Dining room, large living room, new half bathroom and BONUS sunroom/family room.
- Second Floor: Three bedrooms and 1 newly renovated full bathroom
- Third Floor: Large finished attic bedroom with two closets.
- New/refinished hardwood throughout
- New carpet in the attic room
- Laundry room with hookups provided in the basement
- Central air conditioning and heat
- Large yard
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 New County Road have any available units?
124 New County Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 New County Road have?
Some of 124 New County Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
Is 124 New County Road currently offering any rent specials?
124 New County Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 New County Road pet-friendly?
No, 124 New County Road is not pet friendly.
Does 124 New County Road offer parking?
No, 124 New County Road does not offer parking.
Does 124 New County Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 New County Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 New County Road have a pool?
No, 124 New County Road does not have a pool.
Does 124 New County Road have accessible units?
No, 124 New County Road does not have accessible units.
Does 124 New County Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 New County Road does not have units with dishwashers.
