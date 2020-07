Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage accessible elevator accepts section 8 coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Quinn35, located beside Lakeway Commons, is a brand new apartment community in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Our community offers an amenities package and finishes to fit your busy lifestyle! With access to Downtown Worcester, UMass Medical Center and the 495/MetroWest corridor, you’ll find that accessing the area’s top employers, entertainment and more is right at your fingertips.



Step inside your brand new studio, one, two or three bedroom home, and you’ll find contemporary design with elegant finishes all throughout. Our spacious floor plans include an ultra-luxe kitchen complete with an Island with bar top seating, a Whirlpool stainless appliance package and a private patio or balcony. Quinn35’s amenity package is sure to impress with every want and need considered. We offer a Fitness Center complete with Fitness on Demand, heated outdoor swimming pool with grilling areas and a pet park, perfect for your furry friends to enjoy! It all blends together seamlessly at Quinn35.