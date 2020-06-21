All apartments in Worcester
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

38 Plantation St

38 Plantation Street · (774) 200-8697
Location

38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01604
Grafton Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a dining room and grand living room with beautiful crafted beams, and built in bookshelves. Three bedrooms and an updated full bath. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Off street parking for 1. No pets. First and last months rent required for move in. Tenant at will agreement. Rent includes water. Close commuting access to 290, 146 and Rt. 20, Rt. 9 and the Mass Pike! This unit won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Plantation St have any available units?
38 Plantation St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Plantation St have?
Some of 38 Plantation St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Plantation St currently offering any rent specials?
38 Plantation St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Plantation St pet-friendly?
No, 38 Plantation St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 38 Plantation St offer parking?
Yes, 38 Plantation St does offer parking.
Does 38 Plantation St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Plantation St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Plantation St have a pool?
No, 38 Plantation St does not have a pool.
Does 38 Plantation St have accessible units?
No, 38 Plantation St does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Plantation St have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Plantation St does not have units with dishwashers.
