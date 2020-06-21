38 Plantation St

Amenities

Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a dining room and grand living room with beautiful crafted beams, and built in bookshelves. Three bedrooms and an updated full bath. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Off street parking for 1. No pets. First and last months rent required for move in. Tenant at will agreement. Rent includes water. Close commuting access to 290, 146 and Rt. 20, Rt. 9 and the Mass Pike! This unit won't last!