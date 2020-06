Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/15/20 32 Providence Street #1 - Property Id: 99840



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, is steps away from shops and restaurants in Kelly Square and close to the highway as well. Great for working professionals! This unit has a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and off street parking and dishwasher. Modern appliances and granite countertops.

No Pets Allowed



