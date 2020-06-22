All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
28 Vinton Street, Apt 3
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

28 Vinton Street, Apt 3

28 Vinton Street · (774) 312-4484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Vinton Street, Worcester, MA 01605
Brittan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
PROPERTY AMENITIES: Recently renovated third floor with three bedroom apartment available.Unit has hardwood all throughout the apartment. Updated kitchen with cabinet space,granite countertops, a small pantry for extra storage and new appliances. The bathroom has been recently renovated. There are tons of natural lighting in both living room and bedrooms. Professionally landscaped in the summer, spring and fall. Plowed/shoveled in winter months and a 24 hr on-call maintenance staff.

Rent: $1,500.00
Available: Now!
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Floor: 3rd Floor

Utilities Details
Trash – Town Collected
Heat – Gas/ Not Included
Hot Water - Not Included

Fee Details
Lease Term: One Year
First Month's Rent - $1,500.00
Last Month's Rent - $1,500.00

Feel free to contact me anytime to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 have any available units?
28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 have?
Some of 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28 Vinton Street, Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
Redwood Hills
382 Sunderland Rd
Worcester, MA 01604

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
Worcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity