28 Vinton Street, Apt 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Recently renovated third floor with three bedroom apartment available.Unit has hardwood all throughout the apartment. Updated kitchen with cabinet space,granite countertops, a small pantry for extra storage and new appliances. The bathroom has been recently renovated. There are tons of natural lighting in both living room and bedrooms. Professionally landscaped in the summer, spring and fall. Plowed/shoveled in winter months and a 24 hr on-call maintenance staff.



Rent: $1,500.00

Available: Now!

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Floor: 3rd Floor



Utilities Details

Trash – Town Collected

Heat – Gas/ Not Included

Hot Water - Not Included



Fee Details

Lease Term: One Year

First Month's Rent - $1,500.00

Last Month's Rent - $1,500.00



Feel free to contact me anytime to schedule a showing!