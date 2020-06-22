28 Vinton Street, Apt 3

Amenities
PROPERTY AMENITIES: Recently renovated third floor with three bedroom apartment available.Unit has hardwood all throughout the apartment. Updated kitchen with cabinet space,granite countertops, a small pantry for extra storage and new appliances. The bathroom has been recently renovated. There are tons of natural lighting in both living room and bedrooms. Professionally landscaped in the summer, spring and fall. Plowed/shoveled in winter months and a 24 hr on-call maintenance staff.
Rent: $1,500.00
Available: Now!
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Floor: 3rd Floor
Utilities Details
Trash – Town Collected
Heat – Gas/ Not Included
Hot Water - Not Included
Fee Details
Lease Term: One Year
First Month's Rent - $1,500.00
Last Month's Rent - $1,500.00
Feel free to contact me anytime to schedule a showing!