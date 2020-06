Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

3 Beds 1.5 Baths move-in ready - Property Id: 288930



Welcome Home to this move-in ready Colonial located in the highly sought-after Burncoat area of Worcester!! Inside you'll find a fireplaced living room which glows of natural light & flows into the dining room which offers a built-in hutch, a beautiful chandelier & French door that open into the year-round heated sunroom! The spacious kitchen offers ample countertop & storage space, a ½ bath as well as access to the large mud room! On the 2nd floor you'll find a full bath & 3 spacious bedrooms - which 1 bedroom has access to the walk-up attic. Add'l features include: Crown molding throughout the 1st floor, finished family room in the lower level & blown in insulation in interior/exterior walls.

(RLNE5819648)