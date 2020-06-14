All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like 265 Grafton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
265 Grafton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:23 PM

265 Grafton

265 Grafton Street · (978) 840-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

265 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604
Franklin Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Super location for your business, talk about high visibility and heavy traffic count on busy Grafton Street. GREAT FOR YOUR BUSINESS! Built 2013, natural gas heat, city water and sewer, cental HVAC , plenty of large windows and sunlight, 1,350 s.f, PLENTY OF PARKING, this location has it all, think of opening your Vape Shop, Barber, Hairdresser, CPA, real estate office, dentist, doctor, boutique, fast food restaurant, nail salon and more here! Call listing agent to schedule your showing. Next to DD, no CAM/NNN charges. MAKE US AN OFFER WE CANT REFUSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 25 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Grafton have any available units?
265 Grafton has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
Is 265 Grafton currently offering any rent specials?
265 Grafton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Grafton pet-friendly?
No, 265 Grafton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 265 Grafton offer parking?
Yes, 265 Grafton does offer parking.
Does 265 Grafton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Grafton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Grafton have a pool?
No, 265 Grafton does not have a pool.
Does 265 Grafton have accessible units?
No, 265 Grafton does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Grafton have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Grafton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Grafton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 Grafton has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 265 Grafton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
Worcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity