265 Grafton

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Super location for your business, talk about high visibility and heavy traffic count on busy Grafton Street. GREAT FOR YOUR BUSINESS! Built 2013, natural gas heat, city water and sewer, cental HVAC , plenty of large windows and sunlight, 1,350 s.f, PLENTY OF PARKING, this location has it all, think of opening your Vape Shop, Barber, Hairdresser, CPA, real estate office, dentist, doctor, boutique, fast food restaurant, nail salon and more here! Call listing agent to schedule your showing. Next to DD, no CAM/NNN charges. MAKE US AN OFFER WE CANT REFUSE!