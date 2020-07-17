19 Mcrae Ct

Amenities

Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515



Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room. This location is SUPER for access to Shrewsbury St, Lake Ave, and UMASS hospitals. Great access to local amenities and highways. Large basement for extra storage, and plenty of off Street Parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water, and snow removal/yard maintenance as well. 1/4 Bath is in the basement.

No Pets Allowed



