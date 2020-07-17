Amenities
Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515
Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room. This location is SUPER for access to Shrewsbury St, Lake Ave, and UMASS hospitals. Great access to local amenities and highways. Large basement for extra storage, and plenty of off Street Parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water, and snow removal/yard maintenance as well. 1/4 Bath is in the basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/19-mcrae-ct-worcester-ma/307515
Property Id 307515
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5956495)