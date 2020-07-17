All apartments in Worcester
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

19 Mcrae Ct

19 Mcrae Court · (508) 410-1781
Location

19 Mcrae Court, Worcester, MA 01604
Shrewsbury Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515

Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room. This location is SUPER for access to Shrewsbury St, Lake Ave, and UMASS hospitals. Great access to local amenities and highways. Large basement for extra storage, and plenty of off Street Parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water, and snow removal/yard maintenance as well. 1/4 Bath is in the basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/19-mcrae-ct-worcester-ma/307515
Property Id 307515

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Mcrae Ct have any available units?
19 Mcrae Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Mcrae Ct have?
Some of 19 Mcrae Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Mcrae Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19 Mcrae Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Mcrae Ct pet-friendly?
No, 19 Mcrae Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 19 Mcrae Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19 Mcrae Ct offers parking.
Does 19 Mcrae Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Mcrae Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Mcrae Ct have a pool?
No, 19 Mcrae Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19 Mcrae Ct have accessible units?
No, 19 Mcrae Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Mcrae Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Mcrae Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
