18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Welcome To 18 Lakewood Street, Worcester Ma 01609

Rent: $1,250.00

Available: NOW

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Floor: 2nd Floor



PROPERTY AMENITIES: Great cozy two bedrooms apartment available with hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, updated kitchen with cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Provides one assigned parking space and washer & dryer hookups in unit. With tons of natural lighting in living room and bedrooms.



Professionally landscaped in the summer, spring and fall. Plowed/shoveled in winter months and a 24 hr on-call maintenance staff.



Utilities Details

Trash – Property Dumpster

Heat – Gas / Not Included

Hot Water - Not Included



Fee Details

Lease Term: One Year

First Month's Rent - $1,250.00

Last Month's Rent - $1,250.00



Call me today to schedule a showing!