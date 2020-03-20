All apartments in Worcester
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R

18 Lakewood Street · (774) 312-4484
Location

18 Lakewood Street, Worcester, MA 01603
Webster Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Welcome To 18 Lakewood Street, Worcester Ma 01609
Rent: $1,250.00
Available: NOW
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Floor: 2nd Floor

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Great cozy two bedrooms apartment available with hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, updated kitchen with cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Provides one assigned parking space and washer & dryer hookups in unit. With tons of natural lighting in living room and bedrooms.

Professionally landscaped in the summer, spring and fall. Plowed/shoveled in winter months and a 24 hr on-call maintenance staff.

Utilities Details
Trash – Property Dumpster
Heat – Gas / Not Included
Hot Water - Not Included

Fee Details
Lease Term: One Year
First Month's Rent - $1,250.00
Last Month's Rent - $1,250.00

Call me today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R have any available units?
18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R have?
Some of 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R currently offering any rent specials?
18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R pet-friendly?
No, 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R offer parking?
Yes, 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R does offer parking.
Does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R have a pool?
No, 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R does not have a pool.
Does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R have accessible units?
No, 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
