18 Lakewood Street, Apt 2R

Amenities
Welcome To 18 Lakewood Street, Worcester Ma 01609
Rent: $1,250.00
Available: NOW
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Floor: 2nd Floor
PROPERTY AMENITIES: Great cozy two bedrooms apartment available with hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, updated kitchen with cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Provides one assigned parking space and washer & dryer hookups in unit. With tons of natural lighting in living room and bedrooms.
Professionally landscaped in the summer, spring and fall. Plowed/shoveled in winter months and a 24 hr on-call maintenance staff.
Utilities Details
Trash – Property Dumpster
Heat – Gas / Not Included
Hot Water - Not Included
Fee Details
Lease Term: One Year
First Month's Rent - $1,250.00
Last Month's Rent - $1,250.00
Call me today to schedule a showing!