16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet. Proper due diligence to be conducted on any potential client. Please contact the property Manager for more information. At

774-641-3103, nico@investrestrepo.com

Very well maintained three-decker located on a street that is clearly on an upswing as demonstrated by numerous properties having been recently renovated. The property features a recently renovated roof and siding, and overall great landscaping and regularly painted surfaces.