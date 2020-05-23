All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor

16 Bellevue Street · (774) 641-3103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Bellevue Street, Worcester, MA 01609
Crown Hill-Piedmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet. Proper due diligence to be conducted on any potential client. Please contact the property Manager for more information. At
774-641-3103, nico@investrestrepo.com
Very well maintained three-decker located on a street that is clearly on an upswing as demonstrated by numerous properties having been recently renovated. The property features a recently renovated roof and siding, and overall great landscaping and regularly painted surfaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor have any available units?
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor have?
Some of 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor is pet friendly.
Does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor offer parking?
No, 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor have a pool?
No, 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor have accessible units?
No, 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 BedroomsWorcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark UniversityUniversity of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic InstituteQuinsigamond Community College